Protesters in Nottingham used wooden spoons to bang pots and pans to register their anger at the latest energy price cap increase.

The demonstration, organised by Nottingham People's Assembly, took place outside energy firm E.On's offices in the city on Friday evening.

An E.On spokesman said the company was working to support customers who were struggling to pay their bills.

