A five-year-old girl who was taking part in a children's race continued running past the finish line - to complete a lap of the track.

Edie, from Nottingham, was taking part in a 10m (32ft) sprint for children at the 150th Highland Games in Oban, Scotland, where her family were on holiday.

But she ended up running 400m (1,312 ft) instead.

Her mum Dawn said: "Edie kept asking if she could do a race but didn't want to do the children's one.

"She assumed she was doing the whole lap that she'd seen athletes doing.

"I was just like 'Where is she going?'"

Edie, who her family have nicknamed Speedy Edie, said: "I've never had such a big round of applause before. I loved it."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

