'I'm a secondary school teacher with ADHD'

A secondary school teacher has been talking about how being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at the age of 36 has helped the pupils she works with.

Katie Roper, from Arnold in Nottinghamshire, was diagnosed with the disorder, which affects concentration and focus, in 2020.

