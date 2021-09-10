A giant piece of artwork has been unveiled in a Nottinghamshire village as the Tour of Britain cyclists passed by.

The design, which shows a hedgehog riding a bike, was put together by wildlife enthusiasts in the village of Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, with the help of children from a local primary school.

The village has become known for its hedgehog-friendly schemes, such as creating holes in garden fences to allow the creatures to pass through - known as a hedgehog highway.

The composition is made up of recycled material, including wood and towels.

Artist Liz Waddell, from Keyworth, who designed the work, said: "The first time we saw it on the drone, I don't think we believed it."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

