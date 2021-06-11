'You don't look sick is something I hear a lot'

An artist with a hidden disability which causes fainting episodes has used her work to challenge people's misconceptions.

Chloë Burns was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome in her second year at Nottingham Trent University and takes tablets, including Ivabradine, for her condition.

She has seen her pieces get huge reactions on social media.

She said: "My first piece, I went to bed thinking I'd get about five likes and I woke up to over 2,000 shares."

Video journalists: Rebecca Brice and Megan Bourne

