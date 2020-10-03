Drone footage reveals Goose Fair from the sky

Drone footage has revealed the scale of this year's Goose Fair in Nottingham.

The centuries-old event, which is one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe, has returned to the city after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's fair, which opens later, will run for 10 days, until October 9 - the longest period in its history.

