'You could save money by cooking differently'

A professor has been showing how different cooking methods could help a family save money amid rising energy bills.

Nottingham Trent University professor Amin Al-Habaibeh demonstrated the energy use difference while cooking pasta with a traditional saucepan and a thermal cooker.

Energy prices for millions of households are twice as high as last winter, and charities say that will leave many struggling.

Reporter: Owen Shipton, Video journalist: Chris Waring

