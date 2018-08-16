Stolen coal truck used in ram-raid

Footage has emerged showing the moment a stolen coal truck was used in a ram-raid.

The truck, which was stolen from a workers yard in Medway Street, Radford, Nottingham, was used to smash into a business more than 20 miles away in Measham, Leicestershire.

The vehicle belonged to Stephen Brierley, who has delivered coal for more than 40 years.

Mr Brierley - who delivers coal to 70 to 80 homes a week - said he parked up in the yard and went to grab a coffee and returned 15 minutes later to find the flatbed truck was gone.

Nottinghamshire Police and Leicestershire Police are investigating.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.