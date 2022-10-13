'The nerd emoji is not who we are'

A schoolgirl campaigner who has previously called for more glasses-wearing heroines in Disney films is calling for better representation from tech companies.

Lowri, 13, from Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, says one of the few bespectacled emojis is the "nerd" face, which she believes is damaging to the confidence of young glasses wearers.

