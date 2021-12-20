Police have released footage after a burglar has been jailed following a high-speed chase through a Nottinghamshire town.

James Clarke, 42, drove into oncoming traffic and through red lights during the five-minute pursuit in Kirkby-in-Ashfield in June.

Clarke, of no fixed address, was then arrested in a back garden after trying to flee from officers on foot.

Five weeks later he was arrested in similar circumstances after leading police on a chase through Mansfield.

He was jailed for three years and banned from driving for 30 months after admitting burglary, two counts of dangerous driving and one count of aggravated vehicle taking at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.