Scoliosis: 'I removed my back brace just in time for my prom'
A figure skating teenager now has near-perfect posture after wearing a back brace 22 hours a day for three years following a scoliosis diagnosis.
Olivia, from Nottinghamshire, was finally told she could take off the back brace just in time for her school prom.
The 17-year-old has become a scoliosis advocate for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, offering support to other young people with the same condition.
Lee Breakwell, consultant spinal surgeon at the hospital, said: “Olivia’s commitment and outcome of wearing the brace was excellent.
"Early diagnosis for scoliosis is key – contact your child’s GP if you spot any sign of uneven shoulders, abnormal waist symmetry or prominent ribs.
“The best early test for scoliosis is the forward bend, where a child leans forward, aiming to touch their toes. If the spine twists rather than curving forwards, they may have scoliosis.”
Video journalist: Chris Waring
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.