Rarely seen caves are due to be opened to the public as part of a festival.

The Being Human festival, which will celebrate the city's heritage, will run until 19 November.

According to estimates, Nottingham has about 870 caves, which are believed to date back to at least medieval times.

One of the cave systems to feature in the festival is beneath Wollaton Hall, an Elizabethan stately home which featured in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Video journalists: Emily Anderson and Chris Waring

