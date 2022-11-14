Woman paid £40,000 by police after unlawful arrest

A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her.

Nottinghamshire Police has admitted the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries".

One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got his job back after appealing the sanction twice.

Neither of the police officers wanted to comment to the BBC.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "The subsequent financial settlement made to Sharon was absolutely necessary, correct and the right thing to do.

"The force deeply regrets any suffering that has been caused to Sharon."

Video journalists: Caroline Lowbridge and Serena White

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.