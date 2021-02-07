A new aerial ice rink is due to open at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland Christmas market.

The 400m (1,312ft) elevated ice rink has been erected around the edge of the city's Old Market Square, as part of the annual festive attraction.

The market will also include an observation wheel and a bar, as well as a second ice rink at ground level, rides, stalls and food outlets.

The city council said it hoped the event, which will be open to the public for seven weeks, would attract people from the city and further afield.

Video journalists: Jason Rimell and Chris Waring

