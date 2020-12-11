A transgender student has described how she found acceptance in the world of esports.

Rose Joy, who studies Esports Production at Confetti, a technical school in Nottingham, said the head of her course had signed her deed poll when she changed her name.

A survey in 2020 found LGBTQ+ people make up 21% of the industry, while transgender gamer Emma Rose won gold for Northern Ireland in the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships this year.

"It's been really lovely to work in an environment where I'm just accepted for who I am within esports," Rose said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

