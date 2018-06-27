The teen recycler collecting bottles on his bike

A teenager who spends hours collecting glass waste on the back of his bicycle has been described as "community hero".

Ronnie, 15, cycles around Lady Bay in Nottinghamshire each week collecting bottles and jars from his neighbours, before taking them to a recycling centre.

He has been providing the Recycling Ronnie service for the past four years in exchange for pocket money, which he puts towards school trips and holidays with friends.

"I don't want to toot my own trumpet and say I'm a local celebrity but when everyone hears the rattling of the glass jars they know who it is," he said.

Councillor Rob Inglis, portfolio holder for environment and safety at Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: “Recycling Ronnie is a community hero praised for his tremendous work in helping others to recycle within the Lady Bay community."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.