Retirees help Mighty Mo to world powerlifting gold

Residents of a retirement village have raised funds to send their gym instructor to Florida to compete in a powerlifting competition.

Maureen Proctor, 56, broke four world records and won gold in the 100kg (15.7st) class of the masters division.

Residents and staff at Lark Hill Retirement Village in Nottingham raised enough money to fund the entire trip.

Proctor said: "It overwhelms me so much that they put their hands in their pocket, at a time like this, and championed me so much.

"People don't think at 56 you can lift weights like that. But powerlifting is for everyone, it's all-inclusive."

Video journalists: Angela Rafferty and Chris Waring

