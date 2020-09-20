Video taken by campanologists at a 500-year-old church shows the moment they noticed part of the south wall was moving when the bells were rung.

St Mary's, in Nottingham's Lace Market, is one of the city's oldest churches.

Tower captain Emma Jones said the bells had been largely silent since May, when the movement at the Grade I listed building was first spotted.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

