Mum makes clothes for premature babies

A mum has spoken about how her experiences of having a premature baby boy inspired a business idea.

Lorna Tallowin's son Caden was born nine weeks prematurely. He was immediately put in an incubator and fed through a tube and remained in hospital for six weeks.

Ms Tallowin, a clothes designer from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, has since started producing specialist vests for premature babies in neonatal intensive care units.

"We wanted to give parents that first moment of dressing your child and it's something we really take for granted when babies are born term," she said.

"Actually finding clothes small enough for teeny premature babies... it's really hard."

Caden - now aged three - is thriving and Ms Tallowin is now pregnant with her second child.

Video journalist: Rebecca Brice

