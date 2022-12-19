Mobile phone footage shows the moment two men entered a shopping centre fountain to steal coins thrown in by shoppers.

Owners of the Victoria Centre in Nottingham said two men were seen climbing into the water feature around the Emett Clock on Saturday before appearing to take some of the money, which is normally donated to local charities.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to contact police.

A Victoria Centre spokesman said: "For many years, our shoppers have kindly made 'penny wishes' at the Emett Clock, with all of the donations received being given to our chosen charities.

"It is upsetting for everyone to see the blatant disregard that is being shown for the generosity of others and the vital work that charities in our city carry out - particularly so close to Christmas."

