'How my Christmas tree farm is helping Ukraine'

A farmer says he is planning to send proceeds from Christmas tree sales to Ukraine to help those affected by the war.

John Charles-Jones, of Woodborough Park Farm in Nottinghamshire, said: "The war in Ukraine is one that Ukraine must win.

"We must, together, win this war and help them to win the war."

Having generated profits of nearly £10,000, Mr Charles-Jones - who has previously donated to the Red Cross - is now putting "very careful thought" into which charity to donate the funds to.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.