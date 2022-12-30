A group of villagers who held socially-distanced get-togethers in the street during the coronavirus lockdown has continued to meet up ever since.

The residents, in Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, have now marked their 1,000th meet-up.

They decided to meet at 11:00 each day to check in on each other and keep spirits up.

At first it was socially-distanced, but it has since continued with them sitting on camping chairs and a low wall.

Video journalists: Rebecca Brice and Megan Bourne

