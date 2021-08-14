'I won't let MND stop me doing what I love'

A terminally ill man says he won't let motor neurone disease (MND) stop him from going to football games.

Sam Perkins, 41, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper says a letter from Sam helped inspire the team to win against local rivals Leicester City.

Mr Perkins has raised more than £130,000 for MND research and palliative care since being diagnosed in 2019.

Video journalists: Natalie Jackson and Chris Waring

