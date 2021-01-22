Girl, nine, inspires 'letters to heaven' postbox

A postbox has been installed at a crematorium so people can send letters to loved ones they have lost.

Nine-year-old Matilda came up with the idea after telling her mum she wanted to write to her grandparents who had passed away.

The postbox, which has been painted white and gold, was donated by the Royal Mail and installed at Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire where Matilda's mum, Leanne, works as a memorial advisor.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

