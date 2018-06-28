Trail cam footage showing a fox standing on a frozen lake has been released by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

The camera also captured a crow sliding across the ice at Attenborough Nature Reserve following a period of cold weather.

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said it was often asked how animals at the reserve were coping in the freezing temperatures.

"From a skating crow to a fox on ice, they take it all in their stride," a spokeswoman said.

