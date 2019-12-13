A man is spending his retirement turning scrap copper into stunning pieces of art.

Colin Bowler, from Nottinghamshire, uses old copper heating tanks to create life-sized animals as gifts for family and friends.

Mr Bowler, 72, put an appeal out on social media for old cylinders and was inundated with tanks from people living nearby.

The retired builder said: "I've had a lot of comments from people saying they'll never look at waste [the same] again.

"It's a shame when things are going to landfill isn't it? You know, when they could be put to better use.

"They won't throw things away when they realise out of scrap you can produce things of beauty."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

