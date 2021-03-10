'Why we took to TikTok to talk about bras'

A team of fitters at a lingerie shop have been talking about why they took to social media to educate women about bras.

Over 80% of women have been reported to be wearing the wrong-sized bra.

Janice Holmes, who owns the shop in Sutton-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, hopes that by taking her advice to social media, she will be able to reach out to a younger audience.

The staff's best-performing video has had 13m views on TikTok.

Video journalist: Megan Bourne and Rebecca Brice

