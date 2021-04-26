Footage has been released showing the moment a stolen van rammed into a police car on the M1.

Police said it was "a miracle" the two officers escaped serious injury after their car span and hit the barrier at more than 70mph.

Robert Wingate, 24, and Deimantas Palaima, 19, had been chased along the M1 into Nottinghamshire in the white Mercedes Sprinter during the early hours of 2 December 2021.

Palaima live-streamed the pursuit from the passenger seat of the van, which had been stolen from an address in Sheffield, police said.

The chase was brought to a stop outside Barnsley after the van hit a stinger.

Wingate, of HMP Hull, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking, two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and four counts of criminal damage.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.

Palaima, of Throstle Row, Middleton, Leeds, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking (being carried), two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage.

He was jailed for 25 months and banned from driving for 25 months.

