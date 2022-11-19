'My baby cried non-stop - and then I got help'

A trial aimed at providing support for parents of babies who cry excessively is being rolled out nationally.

Sophie said her daughter Matilda cried non-stop from seven weeks old to four months.

The mother of two said: "If she was awake, she was screaming.

"Without the support of this study, I would have been in a very dark place."

Around 20% of infants cry for prolonged periods during the first four months, according to researchers.

Following successful initial small-scale testing, teams at Nottingham Trent University, University College London and the University of Leicester, funded by the National Institute of Health and Care Research, are working with parents and health visitors across the UK.

Parents taking part in the Surviving Crying study are offered support from trained health visitors who use cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

Nottingham Trent University professor Jayne Brown, who is the lead researcher, said: "It's difficult to understand the effect that this constant crying has on a family. It can be quite devastating.

"People like Sophie come forward every day to tell us what a difference it's making to their lives."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.