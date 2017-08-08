Fox and badger have stand-off over food

A fox was filmed snapping at a badger over garden food, with a hedgehog nearby.

A study by researchers at Nottingham Trent University, found that badgers, hedgehogs, foxes and cats are fighting and having stand-offs over food left in British gardens.

They found food left by people in urban gardens could benefit animals but could also draw competitors and predators.

Prof Dawn Scott, lead researcher from NTU's School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: "The consequences of interactions between garden mammals are numerous and can become aggressive between competing species.

"We need to better understand interactions between urban animals and the potential effects of providing food in this way, to ensure any potential risks are minimised."