Footage has been captured showing water spraying metres into the air after a main burst.

Tram services were stopped after water was seen shooting into the air above houses in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday.

The burst water main appears to be located at a building site between Gwenbrook Avenue and Lime Grove Avenue in Beeston.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene, along with Severn Trent Water.

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said there were no tram services between Toton Lane and University Boulevard.

Passengers can use tickets and passes on Orange line buses.

