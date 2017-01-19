'I felt privileged seeing murmuration'

A woman who filmed a starling murmuration from her home has said she felt privileged to have witnessed something so magical.

Rachael Grice from Bingham in Nottinghamshire, said: "I was surprised to see it in a built-up area.

"I felt privileged to witness it above our home as I've only seen it before over Attenborough Nature Reserve.

"It was magical to watch."

Mrs Grice witnessed the spectacle on Tuesday at about 18:30.

