Clothes swaps held for plus-sized fashion fans

An events organiser from Nottingham is trying to get more size diversity into the pre-loved fashion market.

Zoe Sussmeyer from Nottingham, who is 6ft (1.8m) and plus size, says many people like her end up turning to online fashion for more choice.

She has now set up a series of sustainable fashion events called The Big Swap.

People can bring along 10 items and swap them for 10 more.

Anything which is not taken is donated to the charity White Rose which specialises in recycled fashion.

