Watch the moment jets create enormous heart in sky

Video has emerged showing the moment jets drew an enormous love heart in the sky over Nottinghamshire.

It was believed to have been created by the Red Arrows and pictures were shared on social media on Wednesday.

Quentin Rayner, who watched the display from his house in Southwell, said: "I was still in my PJs when they flew over."

He said they practiced the heart shape about ten times.

"I had to check it wasn't Valentine's Day," he said.

"Every time the Red Arrows fly over, it's like having your own private air show on your doorstep."

The Red Arrows recently moved a pair of jets to RAF Syerston, near Newark, for low-level winter training.

