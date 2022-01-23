A photographer has captured the northern lights in a timelapse video.

Paul Joels had seen reports that it might be a good night to see the spectacle, so he headed out with his camera to a spot near Sibthorpe, Nottinghamshire.

He said: "At first it was a faint pink-red glow in the sky, and green picked up on the camera.

"I was only set up about 15 to 20 minutes before the main show started, and was blown away when I saw what was on the back of my camera and phone screens."

An aurora happens when charged particles enter the Earth's atmosphere and interact with oxygen and nitrogen. The result is a display of green, magenta, red and purple colours dancing in the night sky.

