'The day I met the man who saved my life'

A man who attempted to end his life has met the police officer who helped him.

Darren Cox, 39, from Ilkeston, in Derbyshire, said he had hit rock bottom in 2022 after losing his job and breaking up with his partner.

He was helped by Jamie Severn, a police constable from Nottinghamshire Police's mental health team, who was one of a group of officers Mr Cox credits with saving his life.

"If it wasn't for these officers calming me down, I could have been seriously more hurt or potentially not even be here," he said.

Mr Cox is now training to become a church preacher and volunteers his time at a local food bank.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

If you are affected by issues raised in this article help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

