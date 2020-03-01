'I help a tree fairy spread joy on my street'

A woman who decorates a tree outside her home to mark the seasons has been praised by the community.

Trina, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, said she helps a "tree fairy" to adorn the hornbeam tree on Elm Avenue with miniature decorations for the last four years.

She has received many letters from children and parents alike, praising the endearing designs.

"It really warms my heart to see the appreciation from the community and particularly children," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

