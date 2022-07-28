A boy has had his first ever haircut to raise money for a seal sanctuary.

Eight-year-old Ollie had his 14in (35cm) locks chopped off at Natureland Seal Sanctuary, in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Ollie, from Beeston in Nottinghamshire, managed to raise about £1,500 for the sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned seals.

His hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust - a charity that provides wigs to children and young people.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

