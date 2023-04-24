A Notts County fan has carried his dad's ashes 160 miles (257km) to a football match.

John Tennyson, 51, walked from his home in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, to Maidstone in Kent, where Notts County played their final away match of the season.

Mr Tennyson's father Darryl died in May 2022 from cancer.

The walk has raised about £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.