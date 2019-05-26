'I train blind dogs after Poppy lost her sight'

A woman is helping to train visually impaired dogs around the world after her own pet went blind.

Eve Welton, 30, from Nottingham, said she was "heartbroken" after her dog, Poppy, lost her sight at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She decided to set up The Underdogs Training and supports other owners of blind dogs with classes and one-to-one coaching.

The business has been backed by former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis.

Ms Welton said: "I still hear sad stories of dogs being put down because they've gone blind and I really want to just help to show people that just because a dog has lost its sight they can still have an absolutely incredible life."

Video journalists: Serena White and Alex Thorp

