Footage showing the moment two commentators reacted to a dramatic last-minute goal has been watched by thousands on social media.

BBC Sport commentator Charlie Slater and former Notts County player Mark Stallard described the thrilling match to fans, which saw the Magpies beat Boreham Wood 3-2.

Notts were 2-1 down until the sixth minute of injury time at the end of the match when Aden Baldwin equalised with a header.

Then Jodi Jones scored the winner in extra time to seal County's place in the promotion final against Chesterfield at Wembley on Saturday.

A victory would earn the club a return to the English Football League following a four-year absence.

