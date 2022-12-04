The melting of an ice hockey rink has been captured in a timelapse video.

The refrigeration system at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham was switched off to save energy over the summer.

The ice then melts naturally, breaking the bond between it and the concrete slabs beneath, before a digger is used to remove the last 10-20mm of ice.

About 50,000 litres of water will then be frozen again later in the year in preparation for the new Elite Ice Hockey League season.

The venue is the home of the Nottingham Panthers.

