Nottingham eyewitness: 'I wish I never saw it'

An eyewitness in Nottingham has told the BBC she saw a van hit two people in the city centre.

Lynn Haggitt said she saw the driver "look in his mirror" and see a police car behind him, at which point he "quickened up" before going "straight into" two people.

"The woman went on the kerb and the man went up in the air," she said, adding: "It was such a bang - I wish I never saw it - it's really shaken me up."

Three people have been killed - and another three injured - in connected "horrific and tragic" attacks in Nottingham.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.