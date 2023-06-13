Armed police raided a property in Nottingham following the deaths of three people in the city.

The BBC's Midlands correspondent Navtej Johal witnessed the moment officers knocked the door down at an address on Ilkeston Road, where a police cordon is now in place.

Police say three other people have been hospitalised after the driver of a van attempted to run them over.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

