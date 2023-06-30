Flying Scotsman delighted trainspotters as it passed through railway stations in the East Midlands.

The steam train, which recently celebrated its 100th birthday, was travelling from London King's Cross to York on Friday.

It broke records by hauling the first non-stop London to Edinburgh service in 1928 and became the UK's first locomotive to officially reach a speed of 100mph six years later.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

