'My nan is TikTok famous'

A nan and her granddaughter have gained more than 1.4m followers for sharing humorous videos on social media platform TikTok.

Jess Asquith, 27, posts various videos of her 89-year-old nan, Norma Burton, including ones which show her reacting to amusing trends and arguing over pocket money.

Norma, from Nottinghamshire, said: "You'd think they'd have something better to do than watch me.

"It's overwhelming but we have some lovely people that we've talked to."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

