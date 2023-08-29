A police chief has paid tribute to an officer who died after he was hit by a train while attempting to save a distressed man on the tracks.

Nottinghamshire Police was called to a residential area in Balderton, near Newark, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday over concerns for a man's safety.

Sgt Graham Saville, 46, died in hospital on Tuesday with his family at his bedside.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was "impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham".

