Cyclists competing in the Tour of Britain passes have passed through a number of Nottinghamshire towns in stage four of the race.

The competitors set off from Sherwood Forest visitor centre on Wednesday morning and cycled a total of 103.52 miles (166.6km), passing through towns including Worksop, Retford and Southwell before they crossed the finish line in Newark.

The tour is now set to move to Suffolk for stage five, for a ride of 119 miles (192km) around the south-east corner of the county.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.