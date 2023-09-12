Video footage has shown the moment thieves smashed a shop window then filled a bag with jewellery.

The robbery at Gold Bulwellion in Bulwell, Nottingham, happened at about 15:40 BST on Friday.

Police said two men, aged 29 and 38, had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Nottinghamshire Police has issued an appeal, urging anyone with information about the robbery to get in touch.

