Staff at a Nottinghamshire care home have opened a replica shop to help residents with dementia.

The "Open All Hours" shop at Church Farm Care, Skylarks, West Bridgford, stocks specially curated items to appeal to the residents including bags, jewellery, clothes and antiques.

They then buy the items using replica money.

It has taken its inspiration from an innovative Danish model which aims to help people with the condition to think independently and stay active.

Video journalist: Becky Brice

